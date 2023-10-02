New Jeddah-Makkah highway will reduce travel time to 35 minutes

Riyadh: Travel time between Jeddah and Makkah will be reduced to 35 minutes from 1 hour 43 minutes with the opening of a new 72-kilometer highway, which is currently in its final stages.

Taking to X, Roads General Authority (RGA) recently announced the start of the final phase of Jeddah-Makkah direct road, noting that more than 70 percent of the project has been completed.

The infographic shared by authority showed that 92 percent of the road’s first phase, spanning 7 km, was completed, followed by 93 percent in the second phase and 100 percent in the third phase.

Only 20 km of road work is remaining, marking the fourth and final stage of the project.

بهدف تمكين قطاع الحج والعمرة 🕋



البدء في الـمـرحـلـة الأخـيـرة

من طريق #جدة – #مكة المباشر.#الهيئة_العامة_للطرق pic.twitter.com/rNWWGbsTjc — الهيئة العامة للطرق (@RGAsaudi) September 29, 2023

The project spans four main lanes in Makkah and ends in Jeddah at the airport bridge near the Aramco refinery and King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The project will cater to the north of Jeddah neighbourhoods and travellers to the Jewel Stadium and the airport.

The highway will also facilitate pilgrims’ movement during Haj and Umrah seasons to avoid crowds, particularly on the Al-Haramain road.