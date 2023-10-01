Saudia announces 30% discount on all flights

Riyadh: Saudia Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), on Sunday, October 1, announced 30 percent discount on all international destinations.

The announcement is in celebration of the launch of its new identity, marking the beginning of a new era.

To avail of the discount, book tickets between October 1 and October 2. People can travel between October 10 and December 10.

مكمّلين احتفالنا معكم بهويّتنا وانطلاقنا لعصر جديد 😍



خصم %30 على جميع الوجهات الدولية 🌍



📍فترة الحجز: حتى 2 أكتوبر 2023

📍فترة السفر: 10 أكتوبر – 10 ديسمبر 2023#السعودية_لنا_جونا — السعودية (@Saudi_Airlines) October 1, 2023

Destination

From Saudi Arabia to all international destinations.

From international destination to Saudi Arabia.

From international destination to international destination.

It is applicable for both business and economy class categories. The discount also applies on round trips, one-way and multiple-city flights.

Travellers can easily book their flights via the airline’s website and mobile applications.