Saudia unveils new brand identity, aircraft livery

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s flagship airline, Saudia Arabian Airlines (Saudia), on Saturday, September 30, unveiled its new brand identity and aircraft livery under its transformation journey.

The announcement was made at a significant event in Jeddah, attended by prominent leaders, media correspondents, and aviation experts.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Unemployment rate declines in Q2 2023

The rebrand “marks the beginning of a new era” for the airline.

The new brand color identity, comprised of green, blue, and sand, represents Saudia’s aim to expand its fleet and destinations, connecting the world to Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the Kingdom’s authenticity and deep-rooted values, a press release said.

The launch of the new identity marked the announcement of a series of initiatives within the digital transformation project framework.

The occasion of launching the new identity witnessed the announcement of a package of initiatives within the framework of the digital transformation project.

The airline has introduced a unique “Saudia” virtual assistant, allowing guests to streamline booking and flight procedures using advanced technology.

The rebrand also encompasses new uniforms for cabin crew and ground staff.

Photo: Saudia

“We are experiencing a new era and a very exciting time for Saudia. Our airline has evolved from a Douglas DC-3 aircraft in 1945, to a 140-aircraft modern fleet serving over 100 destinations, becoming one of the largest airline in the region.” “The name and logo of Saudia are integral parts of the Kingdom’s aviation history and development, and our people share a special emotional connection with the brand. We have incorporated this rich heritage into our new identity, adding elements that reflect our visionary approach, poised to captivate the world.” Director General of Saudia Group, Engineer Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, said in a press release.

The airline’s new identity aligns with a strategic digital transformation plan to enhance its support for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

فيديو | تدشين شعار الخطوط الجوية السعودية الجديد #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/z8WGqqWvaZ — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) September 30, 2023