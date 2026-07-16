Jennifer Winget, William Ishmael wedding date revealed?

Mumbai: elevision star Jennifer Winget is reportedly preparing to become a bride again. The actress is said to be marrying Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom.

Ahead of the reported wedding, unseen footage from the couple’s haldi celebration has surfaced on social media. The pre-wedding ceremony reportedly took place in India on July 4 and was attended by their close friends and family members.

The viral clip shows a venue decorated with marigold flowers and a large backdrop with “Haldi” written across it. However, Jennifer and William are not clearly visible in the footage.

The couple reportedly managed to keep their relationship and wedding preparations completely away from the public eye. Even their haldi ceremony remained under wraps until the video began circulating online.

This will be Jennifer’s second marriage. She previously tied the knot with her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover in April 2012. The marriage ended two years later, with the actors announcing their separation in 2014.

Jennifer has largely kept her personal life private since the divorce and has rarely spoken publicly about it. Over the years, she continued to focus on her television and OTT career, delivering popular shows such as Beyhadh, Bepannah and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

While reports claim that Jennifer and William are now set to exchange vows in the UK, the actress has yet to officially announce her wedding. Fans are now eagerly waiting for her to share the first pictures from the celebrations.