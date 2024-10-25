J&K terror attack: Injured soldier succumbs, death toll rises to 5

Srinagar: One soldier injured in a terrorist attack on an Army vehicle on Thursday, October 24 in the Botapathri area of J&K’s Gulmarg succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Friday, taking the toll in the terrorist attack to five.

Officials said a soldier injured in Thursday’s terrorist attack on a vehicle of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in Nagin Chowk of Botapathri area of Gulmarg, succumbed in the hospital on Friday.

In view of the recent attacks in J&K, lieutenant governor (LG), Manoj Sinha chaired a Unified Headquarters Meeting (UHQ) here on Thursday to review the security situation in the UT.

The UHQ is the apex body of the security grid in J&K comprising of senior officers of the Army, CAPFs, local police, central and the UT’s Intelligence agencies.

Manoj Sinha posted on X after the terrorist attack, “Spoke to top Army officials on heinous terror attack in Butapathri Sector. Directed for swift & befitting reply to neutralise terrorists. Operation in progress. Sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured”.

Chief minister, Omar Abdullah said on his X handle, “Very unfortunate news about the attack on the Army vehicles in the Bootapathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern.

“I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that the injured make a complete & swift recovery”.

Earlier terrorists fired at and injured a non-local labourer from UP in the Tral area of Pulwama district. The labourer sustained a minute injury.

Thursday’s attack on an Army vehicle comes from a usually militancy-free area of the Valley.

Tourists throng Gulmarg and its upper reaches like Botapathri and the place has been a choice destination of nature lovers.