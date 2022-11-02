Joint inspection for reopening closed roads in Secunderabad Cantonment

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police and Secunderabad Cantonment officials on Wednesday decided to undertake a joint inspection of roads in the Cantonment area amid demands from the local population to reopen the closed roads.

Cantonment authorities led by General Officer Commanding (GOC) Brigadier K. Somashanker, Station in Charge Col. Sidharth met Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand to discuss the issue.

The meeting followed last week’s visit by Joint Commissioner of Police Ranganath and DCP North Zone Chandana Deepthi to the office of the Station in Charge in a bid to find an amicable solution to the problem of roads being closed for a decade.

Wednesday’s meeting discussed the way forward. It was decided that a joint physical inspection will be taken up on Thursday by the Colonel’s team and the DCP North Zone traffic team of all the roads to see which ones can be opened up for public traffic and which ones are sensitive.

A decision will be taken based on the findings of joint inspection.

Also Read All set for voting tomorrow in crucial Munugode Assembly bypoll

The police commissioner said that it is imperative that the needs of public convenience and free flow of traffic are balanced with the needs of security of the military and defence establishments in the Cantonment area.

“In view of the growing population and vehicular traffic, we are also ready to consider the aspect of public convenience and review our stand,” said the Brigadier and Station Commander.

The police commissioner promised to deploy more traffic personnel on those roads, patrol cars and patrolling teams to ensure the safety and security of the defence personnel.

He also requested the civilians and public to be patient and not agitate or politicise this exercise being undertaken for finding a solution in an amicable atmosphere.

It may be recalled that in March this year while speaking in Telangana State Assembly, municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao had warned that power and water supply would be cut to defence areas in Cantonment limits in the city, if the Local Military Authority (LMA) continued to cause inconvenience to residents by blocking roads and opposing development works.

Later, the minister held a meeting with Army officials who assured him that the LMA would cooperate with the state government.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, had written letters in the past to the Defence Minister to direct the LMA to re-open the closed roads.

The minister had stated last year that 21 roads were closed illegally in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, causing inconvenience to the people.

Disputing a statement made by Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in Lok Sabha that only two roads were closed, the minister had claimed that 21 roads were closed.

KTR had also requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that if the Secunderabad Cantonment Board cannot provide basic facilities for citizens, it should be merged with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.