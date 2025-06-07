Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health still critical after cardiac arrest

Although he experienced cardiac arrest and was revived with CPR, and his pulse has returned to normal, he has not yet come out of the unconscious state.

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills MLA and BRS leader Maganti Gopinath’s health remains critical. He is being treated on a ventilator as he is in an unconscious state.

On Thursday, he suddenly suffered a heart attack at his home, following which his family rushed him to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli. Since then, he has been receiving treatment at the hospital.

Although he experienced cardiac arrest and was revived with CPR, and his pulse has returned to normal, he has not yet come out of the unconscious state.

A team of expert doctors is monitoring him 24 hours a day.

Minister Sridhar Babu visited Gopinath’s family at the hospital and expressed that Gopinath is a close associate and wished for his speedy recovery.

Shailima, wife of KTR, is with Gopinath’s family at the hospital, providing support. She is regularly updating KTR about the MLA’s health condition.

