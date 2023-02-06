Karan Adani, Anant Ambani among members of Maha economic advisory panel

Mumbai: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan will head the Maharashtra state Economic Advisory Council (EAC) which also includes Karan Adani and Anant Ambani, a government resolution said on Monday.

Karan Adani, the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, is the son of Gautam Adani, who is battling allegations of stock manipulation and fraud in Adani Group raised by Hindenburg Research. The Adani Group has denied the allegations, which created a political firestorm and eroded his networth.

The Adani junior has been named as the expert on the ports and SEZ sector in the 21-member body.

“An Economic Advisory Council as an Independent Body to advise the state government on economic and other related issues ,” the government resolution said.

The council has domain experts from fields including textiles, pharma, ports, special economic zone, banking, agriculture, industries, engineering, and manufacturing.