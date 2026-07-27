Karan Johar returns to host The Traitors 2, premiere date out

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to return as a host for the second season of the reality show “The Traitors”, which will start streaming from August 13.

Collaborating with independent distributor All3Media International for the local adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, season two is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

21 celebrity players will battle for the grand prize and the coveted title.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India said: “The Traitors has become one of Prime Video India’s most defining reality franchises, transforming the genre with its unique blend of intelligent gameplay, psychological strategy, and riveting entertainment.”

“Audiences across the country were hooked by its emotionally charged mind games and raw, unfiltered drama. With season two, the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper, the drama is more intense, and the new line-up of players will keep audiences on the edge of their seats at every turn.”

“We’re thrilled to have Karan Johar return as the host and master orchestrator, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience another extraordinary season.”

“The Indian adaptation of The Traitors struck a powerful chord with viewers in its very first season, and we couldn’t be more delighted to see it return for another thrilling chapter. The passion, engagement, and sheer obsession from fans have been extraordinary, and we’re excited to build on that momentum with season two,” said Sabrina Duguet, EVP, APAC, All3Media International.

Duguet added: “We’re confident the new season will once again captivate audiences with its compelling mix of high-profile celebrities, intense drama, and edge-of-the-seat gameplay—the hallmarks that have made The Traitors one of the fastest-growing and most celebrated reality formats in the world.”

Dharmatic Entertainment team added, “The first season of The Traitors ignited a nationwide obsession. It proved that Indian audiences are hungry for reality content that challenges their intellect, keeps them on the edge of their seats, and refuses to play by the old rulebook.”

“We’re thrilled to bring audiences a second season that’s bigger, bolder, and more dramatic while staying true to the raw, unpredictable, and psychologically gripping essence that made the show a phenomenon. Having redefined the reality genre in India, the upcoming season is set to raise the bar yet again.”

Premiering on August 13, season two of The Traitors will stream on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.