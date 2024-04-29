Karnataka: BJP backed Prajwal Revanna despite his involvement in ‘sex scandal’

A controversy has rocked Karnataka, involving Prajwal Revanna, a JD(S) MP and NDA candidate, with serious allegations of sexual exploitation and the circulation of objectionable videos.
Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, hails from a prominent political family. His father, HD Revanna, currently serves as an MLA representing Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan. The JD(S) has fielded Prajwal Revanna again from Karnataka’s Hassan Lok Sabha seat.
Some videos have surfaced that purportedly show Revanna coercing women into having sex and recording the acts on his phone.
Women rights group files complaint
The Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike, a women’s rights group, filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women stating that the videos have “pushed numerous women’s lives into danger, and damaged their dignity.”
Karnataka’s Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has also strongly condemned the allegations against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, calling the scandal “unprecedented” in the country and the world.
Addressing the media, Hebbalkar stated, “Such an incident has never occurred in our country and the world. Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) MP from Hassan, and these allegations are extremely serious.”
Involvement of BJP leaders?
However, what has come as more surprising is the alleged involvement of top BJP leaders in the state. According to reports, the BJP, which is in an alliance with Revanna’s JD(S) party, was aware of the allegations against him even before the Lok Sabha elections. Despite this, the BJP continued campaigning for Revanna and allowed him to contest the elections.
A letter, written by BJP leader Devaraj Gowda to BJP Karnataka president on December 8, 2023, was also shared on social media. In the letter, the BJP state chief was informed about a pen drive that carried many videos of Prajwal Revanna.
Opposition parties question BJP
Taking to an X, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, while hitting out at the BJP, asked: Why did the BJP still go ahead with the alliance? Why no action was taken on the serial rapes video recorded and kept in the pen drive? Why did the PM campaign for and shared the stage with #PrajwalRevanna despite knowing that Prajwal is the kingpin of world’s biggest & murkiest sex abuse? Who helped #PrajwalRevanna escape to Germany? Why is PM silent?”
Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) also raised questions. “Shocked and deeply disturbed by the news of rampant sexual exploitation by MP Prajwal Revanna. How was this guy allowed to leave the country? If the Union govt is not complicit in the escape, let them bring him back to India to face the charges & wrath of law. Complete blind eyes to women harassment in Manipur, releasing the rapists of Bilkis Bano, ignoring the charges by wrestlers against Brijbhushan Singh and now this! (sic)”
Hassan parliamentary seat went to polls on April 26. The remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats will cast vote on on May 7.
SIT probe
Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, and other senior BJP leaders in Karnataka respond to the allegations and clarify their stance. The Congress has accused the BJP of being complicit in the scandal by not taking any action against Revanna.
The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the government will get to the bottom of the issue and take appropriate action.
Revanna, on the other hand, has denied the allegations. He claimed that the videos were doctored. He has also filed a complaint alleging the videos were being circulated to “tarnish his image and poison the minds of voters.”
As the investigation progresses, the scandal has the potential to significantly impact the BJP-JDS alliance and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. The public is closely watching how the political parties and leaders respond to these serious allegations of sexual exploitation.