Karnataka: BJP backed Prajwal Revanna despite his involvement in ‘sex scandal’

A controversy has rocked Karnataka, involving Prajwal Revanna, a JD(S) MP and NDA candidate, with serious allegations of sexual exploitation and the circulation of objectionable videos.

Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, hails from a prominent political family. His father, HD Revanna, currently serves as an MLA representing Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan. The JD(S) has fielded Prajwal Revanna again from Karnataka’s Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

Some videos have surfaced that purportedly show Revanna coercing women into having sex and recording the acts on his phone.

Women rights group files complaint

The Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike, a women’s rights group, filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women stating that the videos have “pushed numerous women’s lives into danger, and damaged their dignity.”

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Akhila of Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike says, "We couldn't meet the DGP. We have met his representative SP PRO. We have demanded Prajwal Revanna's arrest. Not only him but also… pic.twitter.com/1NZ745L6wR — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

#WATCH | On the 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Nagalakshmi Choudhary, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women says, "The SIT has started its investigation. And the team has got very efficient officials. So for me, the concern is the… pic.twitter.com/jNpppe2Dt6 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

Karnataka’s Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has also strongly condemned the allegations against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, calling the scandal “unprecedented” in the country and the world.

Addressing the media, Hebbalkar stated, “Such an incident has never occurred in our country and the world. Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) MP from Hassan, and these allegations are extremely serious.”

#WATCH | On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar says, "Such an incident has never taken place in our country and the world. Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) MP from Hassan. Union HM Amit Shah,… pic.twitter.com/1Oqn4pjvFl — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

Involvement of BJP leaders?

However, what has come as more surprising is the alleged involvement of top BJP leaders in the state. According to reports, the BJP, which is in an alliance with Revanna’s JD(S) party, was aware of the allegations against him even before the Lok Sabha elections. Despite this, the BJP continued campaigning for Revanna and allowed him to contest the elections.

A letter, written by BJP leader Devaraj Gowda to BJP Karnataka president on December 8, 2023, was also shared on social media. In the letter, the BJP state chief was informed about a pen drive that carried many videos of Prajwal Revanna.

Opposition parties question BJP

Taking to an X, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, while hitting out at the BJP, asked: Why did the BJP still go ahead with the alliance? Why no action was taken on the serial rapes video recorded and kept in the pen drive? Why did the PM campaign for and shared the stage with #PrajwalRevanna despite knowing that Prajwal is the kingpin of world’s biggest & murkiest sex abuse? Who helped #PrajwalRevanna escape to Germany? Why is PM silent?”

Here is the letter written by BJP leader Devaraj Gowda to the state president of BJP on December 8, 2023 exposing the presence of the pen drive full of sleaze videos of #PrajwalRevanna.



▪️why did the bjp still go ahead with the alliance?

▪️why no action was taken on the serial… pic.twitter.com/qPzB7wCH6I — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) April 29, 2024

Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) also raised questions. “Shocked and deeply disturbed by the news of rampant sexual exploitation by MP Prajwal Revanna. How was this guy allowed to leave the country? If the Union govt is not complicit in the escape, let them bring him back to India to face the charges & wrath of law. Complete blind eyes to women harassment in Manipur, releasing the rapists of Bilkis Bano, ignoring the charges by wrestlers against Brijbhushan Singh and now this! (sic)”

Shocked and deeply disturbed by the news of rampant sexual exploitation by MP Prajwal Revanna



How was this guy allowed to leave the country?! If the Union Govt is not complicit in the escape, let them bring him back to India to face the charges & wrath of law



Complete blind… https://t.co/gFNcTwhczS — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 29, 2024

It is an undeniable fact that Prajwal Revanna, an MP and candidate of the NDA, has committed heinous acts of rape, sexual assault against hundreds of women on camera.



Despite the gravity of the situation, the PM, HM, Smriti Irani, NCW, and Rekha Sharma have inexplicably remained… pic.twitter.com/Pq67JrdzjU — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) April 29, 2024

.@narendramodi campaigned for NDA’s Hassan candidate in Mysore. This candidate has been accused of sexually exploiting & coercing women, making thousands of videos to blackmail them. The BJP was aware of this man’s background & the PM still supported him. What happened to Modi’s… pic.twitter.com/jor668pyos — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 29, 2024

Former PM H.D Deve Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal Revanna, who is the joint candidate of Narendra Modi’s BJP and JD(S) from Karnataka’s Hassan constituency, has been accused of sexual misconduct and thousands of videos show him molesting women from all age groups, and committing… pic.twitter.com/406pjCiSRK — Congress (@INCIndia) April 29, 2024

Hassan parliamentary seat went to polls on April 26. The remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats will cast vote on on May 7.

SIT probe

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, and other senior BJP leaders in Karnataka respond to the allegations and clarify their stance. The Congress has accused the BJP of being complicit in the scandal by not taking any action against Revanna.

The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the government will get to the bottom of the issue and take appropriate action.

Revanna, on the other hand, has denied the allegations. He claimed that the videos were doctored. He has also filed a complaint alleging the videos were being circulated to “tarnish his image and poison the minds of voters.”

As the investigation progresses, the scandal has the potential to significantly impact the BJP-JDS alliance and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. The public is closely watching how the political parties and leaders respond to these serious allegations of sexual exploitation.