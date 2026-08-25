Karnataka: CCB arrests 5 for digital cheating in gambling den

Bengaluru: The CCB’s Special Investigation Team has busted an alleged high-tech gambling cheating racket and arrested five persons accused of using digital card scanners and sophisticated electronic gadgets to manipulate card games and cheat wealthy players of large sums of money.

The arrested have been identified as Tabrez, Syed Ali, Abthalla, Nakeeb and Abdul. According to police, the accused targeted financially well-off individuals and invited them to gambling sessions after allegedly arranging the games in their favour.

Investigators said the gang used specialised devices to scan playing cards and obtain information about the cards during the game. The technology allegedly enabled them to know which cards were likely to benefit them before their opponents could understand the situation.

Discreet electronic gadgets to pull off deception

Police said the accused used discreet electronic equipment, including smartwatches, miniature wireless earbuds and devices resembling car keys. Some gadgets were allegedly designed to look like mobile phones or other ordinary objects, making it difficult for players to detect the cheating.

The gang allegedly followed a strategy to gain the confidence of their targets. During the initial rounds, the accused would deliberately lose some games, convincing the players that they were genuine participants. Once the victims began wagering larger amounts, the accused allegedly used the electronic devices to win successive rounds and extract lakhs of rupees.

Police suspect that the accused may have cheated several people using the same method. Investigators are also probing allegations that the gang supplied the sophisticated equipment to other persons involved in gambling activities.

Gadgets being examined to establish extent of network

During the operation, CCB officials seized digital playing-card scanners and other electronic equipment allegedly used for cheating. One car, an autorickshaw, three two-wheelers and seven mobile phones were also seized. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at around Rs 50 lakh.

The arrested accused have been remanded in judicial custody. Police are examining the seized gadgets and mobile phones to establish the extent of the network and identify other suspects.

Investigators are also checking the gambling venues allegedly used by the accused and attempting to ascertain the number of victims and the total amount of money involved.

The CCB has warned the public against participating in unauthorised gambling sessions involving large sums, cautioning that organised groups may use sophisticated technology to manipulate games and cause substantial financial losses.