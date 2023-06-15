Karnataka to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law, remove lessons on RSS founder

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced to repeal the anti-conversion law that was introduced by the former BJP government.

The Congress during its campaign for the Karnataka Assembly Elections had made several promises which it has been following up on including the scrapping of the school syllabus revised by the BJP government.

The government has directed the removal of lessons on RSS founder K B Hedgewar and others, introduced by BJP during its tenure.

Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa speaking to the media said, “The syllabus on K B Hedgewar has been dropped. Whatever changes they (previous govt) have done last year, we have changed it and reintroduced whatever was there last to last year.”

#WATCH | "…syllabus on K. B. Hedgewar has been dropped…whatever changes they (previous govt) have done last year, we have changed it and reintroduced whatever was there last to last year…": Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka Education minister on textbook syllabus pic.twitter.com/QyfDqZoiwD — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

The government has also announced a new mandate for all schools and colleges (government, aided and private) to read the Preamble of the Constitution.