Karnataka: Hassan residents resist evacuation from landslide zones

Hassan: Authorities in Karnataka’s Hassan district have identified 16 landslide-prone locations and four flood-prone areas in Sakleshpur taluk following concerns over heavy monsoon rains in the Malenadu region. As a precautionary measure, the taluk administration has advised families living in vulnerable areas to relocate to safer places.

However, residents have opposed the move, stating that they have lived in these locations for over five decades and cannot be expected to vacate without proper rehabilitation. They have demanded that the government provide alternative land or arrange rented accommodation before asking them to shift.

Every monsoon, Sakleshpur witnesses landslides and rain-related incidents, prompting the district administration to map high-risk zones to prevent loss of life. Officials said the identification of vulnerable locations was based on safety considerations and urged residents to cooperate with evacuation measures during periods of heavy rainfall.

Govt should ensure proper rehabilitation: Affected families

The affected families, however, said they are willing to move only if the government ensures proper rehabilitation. “Give us alternative land where we can build houses, or provide rented accommodation and bear the monthly expenses. Otherwise, we will not leave our homes even if our lives are at risk,” residents told officials.

The administration is expected to hold further discussions with villagers to persuade them to relocate while ensuring adequate rehabilitation measures. Officials said the priority is to prevent casualties as the region remains vulnerable to landslides and flash floods during the ongoing monsoon season.