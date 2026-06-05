Karnataka offers 50 pc fine waiver on old traffic violations

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has rolled out another special settlement scheme for traffic offenders by offering a 50 per cent reduction in penalties on pending e-challan and transport department cases.

The decision is expected to benefit lakhs of motorists across the state who have outstanding traffic violation fines. According to an official order issued by the Transport Department, the concession applies to unpaid traffic e-challan cases registered before May 2026 as well as long-pending transport department cases dating back to the period between 1991 and 2022.

Under the scheme, vehicle owners will be allowed to pay only half of the outstanding penalty amount and close their cases. The concession window will remain open from June 21 to July 10.

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Authorities believe the initiative will help clear a substantial backlog of unresolved cases while improving compliance among motorists. The state government has previously introduced similar amnesty-style schemes with considerable success.

Officials pointed out that the last concession period announced in November 2025 led to the disposal of approximately 77.41 lakh police traffic violation cases, resulting in the collection of nearly ₹201 crore. The Transport Department also succeeded in settling hundreds of pending cases during that period.

The e-challan system has become a key component of Karnataka’s traffic enforcement framework. Under the digital system, traffic police record violations electronically using handheld devices, and the details are automatically uploaded to a central database. This eliminates the possibility of manual cancellation of challans and improves transparency in penalty collection.

The state police have partnered with banking institutions to facilitate direct payment of fines into official government accounts, ensuring a streamlined and accountable process.

With the new concession scheme now in place, officials have encouraged motorists to verify whether any fines are pending against their vehicles and take advantage of the reduced penalty period. Authorities expect a large number of vehicle owners to come forward and clear their dues before the July 10 deadline.