Karnataka: Principal who shut gates on hijab-clad students gets state award

The Karnataka government awarded the state-level prize for the best principal for the academic year 2023-24 to Ramakrishna BG, who had previously faced controversy for closing the gates on hijab-clad students two years ago.

In 2022, amidst the hijab issue in Karnataka, Ramakrishna, principal of Government Pre-University College in Kundapura in Udupi district, personally shut the gates when hijab-clad students tried to enter the college. A video of the incident, went viral on social media highlighting the tense situation in the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

Despite the desperate pleas from the students to be allowed entry, Ramakrishna closed the gates. His action drew widespread criticism and international attention, highlighting the contentious nature of the hijab issue in Karnataka.

The current Congress government led by Siddaramaiah has decided to honour Ramakrishna by bestowing him the ‘Principal Award’ raising questions about the party’s stand on the hijab issue and minority rights.

Background

The hijab issue began in December 2021 when six pre-university female students were not allowed inside their classrooms with hijabs or headscarves.

The issue spread like wildfire throughout the state where many government educational institutions started following the procedure and stopped hijab-clad students from entering the premises.

The issue then took a nasty turn when Hindu students, dressed up in saffron shawls started protesting against their hijab-clad Muslim classmates. Schools and pre-universities were shut down to maintain law and order.

On March 15, 2022, the Karnataka High Court upheld the decision of the state government stating the hijab is not necessary and students should adhere to the rules of their respective institutions.