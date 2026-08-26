Karnataka sees alarming rise in diabetes, hypertension, obesity

Bengaluru: Karnataka is witnessing a worrying increase in lifestyle-related diseases, with diabetes, hypertension and obesity emerging as major health concerns over the past decade, according to figures cited from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2023-24.

The data shows that diabetes prevalence among women increased sharply from 3.2 per cent in 2015-16 to 22.3 per cent in 2023-24. Among men, the prevalence rose from 3.7 per cent to 26.1 per cent during the same period.

Hypertension has also recorded a substantial increase. The proportion of women with high blood pressure rose from 0.7 per cent to 25.1 per cent, while among men it increased from 1.2 per cent to 28.2 per cent.

Obesity, too, has become increasingly common. Among women, the prevalence increased from 23.3 per cent in 2015-16 to 41.2 per cent in 2023-24. Among men, it rose from 22.1 per cent to 36.4 per cent.

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Health experts have attributed the trend to rapid urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, inadequate physical activity and changing dietary habits. Increased consumption of processed foods, excessive salt, sugar and fat, along with stress, prolonged screen time and inadequate sleep, are also contributing factors.

Prof Anurag D Bhargav of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, said dietary patterns containing excessive salt and cereals but insufficient protein, fruits and vegetables, combined with a lack of physical activity, were increasing the risk of several chronic diseases.

He warned that such risk factors could contribute to serious complications, including cardiovascular diseases, stroke and chronic kidney disease.

Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Kolar, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Dharwad are among the districts where higher levels of lifestyle-related health problems have reportedly been observed.

Public health researcher Prashanth NS said the growing dependence on junk food and products containing high levels of salt, sugar and fat was a major concern, particularly in urban areas.

Health Minister U T Khader said the government was providing free blood pressure and diabetes screening and medicines. However, he expressed concern that many patients were not taking prescribed medicines regularly.

Doctors have stressed the importance of early diagnosis, regular health checks, medication adherence, healthy eating habits and physical activity to prevent complications and control the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in the state.