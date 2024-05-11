Karnataka sex scandal impacting teenagers, say experts

Bengaluru: Amidst the political turmoil surrounding the Hassan sex scandal, experts are raising concerns about its profound impact on teenage children. The widespread circulation of videos related to the case on social media platforms has brought this disturbing content into the hands of impressionable youngsters. Adolescents are engaging in discussions about these explicit materials, both within their peer groups and online, prompting apprehension among experts about potential long-term repercussions.

Nagasinha GR, the director of Children’s Right Trust, recounts a troubling incident that occurred during a summer camp where Hassan students expressed dismay over the scandal being dubbed as the “Hassan pen drive case,” deeming it as a source of shame for their community.

The pervasive curiosity among teenagers about this scandal has led many to search for related content online, with reports indicating instances of children sharing such videos with their peers via mobile phones. Even parents find themselves at a loss when confronted with their children’s inquiries about the scandal, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive education and guidance on such sensitive matters.

There is a growing concern that unchecked discussions and curiosity among children regarding such explicit content may inadvertently encourage inappropriate behavior, including the clandestine recording of individuals, especially girls, within school settings. In response, experts emphasize the crucial role of educators in fostering awareness and providing counseling to both students and teachers alike.

It is imperative to underscore to teenagers that engaging in or viewing such material constitutes sexual harassment and is punishable by law. Instead of resorting to punitive measures, parents and teachers are urged to adopt a compassionate approach in addressing children’s inquiries and concerns regarding the scandal. By facilitating open and constructive dialogue, caregivers can effectively guide adolescents on discerning right from wrong and navigating the complexities of modern-day digital exposure.