Kartik Aaryan removed from another BIG movie: Reports

Mumbai: The combination of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawa is loved most by the audiences. We have seen that in Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2 , all the three actors played a good role.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala who had decided to make the Hera Pheri 3 had picked Kartik Aryan instead of Khalidi Kumar after the latter confirmed he won’t be a part of the project. Audiences who were super-excited to see the trio again under Hera Pheri franchise were a little bit disappointed after Akshay’s refusal and Firoz Nadiadwala then approached Kartik Aryan.

According to the reports , the producer has again approached Khiladi Kumar, which is positive news for Akshay Kumar fans. You might be wondering what compelled makers to approach Akshay Kumar again.

Let us reveal that.

According to Peepingmoon .com , Kartik Aaryan might be dropped from the film. The entertainment portal claimed that according to their sources in the production house, Aryan’s dominating nature and the habit of controlling the shots in every film has become a problem for the producer due to which he might be dropped. It was also learnt that Kartik Aryan wanted various changes in the script which also irked the producer.

Fans are excited to watch the third sequel of the Hera Pheri and wish Akshay Kumar to join Firoz Nadiadwala. Recently, Suniel Shetty, also known as Shyam in the Hera Pheri franchise, said that Kartik Aaryan’s role had nothing to do with the character of Raju which was played by Akshay Kumar earlier.