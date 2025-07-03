Karwan MLA seeks Rs 50L for renovation of Shaikpet mosque

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met with Telangana’s special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, expressing concerns about the dilapidated condition of Masjid-e-Shaik located in Shaikpet

He stated that Rs 50 lakhs would be required as renovation works for the Qutub Shahi-era mosque. Mohiuddin also informed the chief secretary that the Eidgah at Seven Tombs is also in need of flooring and general maintenance.

He also met with GHMC commissioner R V Karnan and zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanti to follow up on five stormwater drainage works pending in Karwan assembly constituency.

Later, in a meeting with the Waqf board officials, Kausar Mohiuddin addressed various issues including formation of a committee for LangarHouz dargah, protection of land at Imampura graveyard and also asked for a survey to be conducted at the dargah located at Kanchi Basti.