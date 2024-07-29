Hyderabad: ‘Say no to Halal’ posters spring up in Karwan, Jiyaguda

Hyderabad: Posters have sprung up in temples located in the Karwan and Jiyaguda areas of the Old City asking Hindus to avoid halal products during festivals.

The poster was put up by an RSS member and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) zilla IT social media convenor Rakshit Sagar. In his post, he appeals to the Hindu community, in the areas of Hyderabad, to avoid halal products during festivals.

“Jai Mata Di….Installed Say No to Halal Banners at various temples in Karwan and Jiyaguda area of Bhagyanagar. Appeal to my hindu bandhus to boycott HALAL and its products at least during our festivals,” read Rakshit’s post on X.

Jai Mata Di 🙏🏻



Installed Say No to Halal Banners at various temples in Karwan and Jiyaguda area of Bhagyanagar.



Appeal to my hindu bandhus to boycott HALAL and its products at least during our festivals🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yxKT1oHZ0z — Rakshit Sagar Rachakonda (@Rakshit4BJP) July 27, 2024

The account is followed by prominent BJP leaders such as Union minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Telangana is currently celebrating the two-day Bonalu festival.

Hala jihad is one of the more recent conspiracy theories propagated by the Hindu right wing, against the Muslim community. The term, coined by Hindutva organisations, claims that consumption of halal food by the Muslim community is allegedly leading to the closing of business for Hindu food traders.

They also claim that Muslims ‘spit’ in food to make it halal, and attempt to validate their theories alongside misleading videos.

Many Hindu right wing organisation have strongly opposed the use of halal food items and have been demanding that the Centre bring a law to ban it.