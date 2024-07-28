Katrina Kaif shares stunning views from Austria

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif never ceases to inspire travel enthusiasts with her picturesque vacation snapshots. Currently enjoying a serene holiday in Austria, the Bollywood star has been sharing glimpses of her journey on social media, leaving fans in awe of the stunning landscapes and her radiant presence.

In her latest Instagram stories, Katrina gave her followers a virtual tour of her stay in the charming town of Altaussee. One of her posts showcased a breathtaking view of majestic mountains encircling a tranquil lake. Captioned, “Breathtaking views around the lake at Altaussee,” the photo captures the essence of nature’s splendor.

Adding to the serene vibes, Katrina shared a moment of tranquility as she enjoyed her morning tea amidst lush greenery. This peaceful scene perfectly encapsulated the calm and relaxation that come with a holiday in such a picturesque location. She aptly described the experience as ‘Bliss.’

Katrina also gave a peek into her simple yet cozy dinner, featuring crackers and soup, with the caption, “Dinner time.” Her stories concluded with a beautiful selfie from the balcony of her accommodation. Dressed in a floral-printed outfit, the actress looked radiant, her smile reflecting the joy of being surrounded by Altaussee’s natural beauty. She affectionately called it her “Home away from home.”

On the professional front, Katrina was recently seen in the mystery thriller “Merry Christmas,” directed by Sriram Raghavan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film, which hit theaters on January 12, 2024, garnered widespread appreciation. Fans are eagerly anticipating her next project, “Jee Le Zaraa,” where she will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.