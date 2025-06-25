Kaushambi rape case sparks protests, allegations of political cover-up

In a case full of twists and turns, an 8-year-old was allegedly raped while going to a Ramayana reading in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi. The incident took place in Lohanda village in the Saini Kotwali region.

The incident first came to light on May 28, when a complaint was filed by the girl’s father accusing Siddharth Tiwari alias Dhanu. The accused was arrested the next day.

Days after Tiwari’s arrest, his father, Rambabu, died by suicide on June 4. In the wake of Rambabu’s passing, locals protested the following day, blocking National Highway 2.

Police said a case was registered against 10 named and 25-30 unnamed individuals in connection with the highway blockade. Four were detained.

Twists in investigation lead to accused’s bail

In a twist, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Kadadham police inspector Dhirendra Singh claimed that Tiwari had only slapped the girl, and police claimed no sexual assault had taken place.

Kaushambi Superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said that the complaint was exaggerated owing to a personal rivalry. Accordingly, sections of the FIR pertaining to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were removed, and Tiwari was granted bail by the chief judicial magistrate on June 9.

Also Read Man held for smuggling elephant tusks worth 3 crore in Hyderabad

Police officials suspended

SP Kumar also said that three police officers, Saini Police Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Karwariya, Pathrawa police outpost in-charge Alok Rai, and investigating officer Sub Inspector Krishnaswaroop Yadav were suspended for negligence in the investigation.

The Tiwari family filed a retaliatory FIR against the family of the 8-year-old victim, naming five people, including village head Bhoop Narayan Pal. Police officials announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to their arrest.

Workers of the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Seva Samiti sent a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath through Mawana SDM Ankit Kumar. They told the SDM that Kaushambi police had filed a case against the victim’s family and sent them to jail, and demanded justice for the victim and the arrest of the culprits. The SDM vowed to forward the memorandum to the chief minister’s office.

Sirathu MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Dr Pallavi Patel offered condolences for Rambabu’s passing on June 10, promising justice for the Tiwari family and to push the authorities in the right direction.

‘Rape charges removed under political pressure’

In another twist in the case, Bahujan Samaj Party state president Vishwanath Pal visited the victim’s family on June 12, and claimed that the rape charges were removed by the first SIT under political pressure.

“Earlier, when the police were working impartially, a case was registered for rape and the accused was booked under POCSO Act and sent to jail. However, under political pressure, rape charges were removed and the accused got bail,” Pal told reporters.

BSP leaders formally demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Bundelkhand based group Gulabi Gang proceeded to support the family of the victim in the case under the leadership of Commander Farida Begum, with roughly 100 women arriving at Prayagraj from Mahoba, chanting slogans of “Hang all rapists” and “Give justice to daughters” outside the IG Range Officer’s office on June 13.

Meanwhile, Gulabi Gang National Commander Sampat Pal visited the victim’s family. “They were framed due to political pressure. A fake case was also registered against his father, brother and other relatives. The police are treating the family like goons, and they are being threatened with an encounter,” he told reporters.

Chandrashekhar Azad meets vic’s family

Senior leaders of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) met with the minor victim’s family on June 15, urging courage and vowing justice against the perpetrator. Calling the police action an “administrative cover-up being done in favour of the accused,” Azad Samaj Party president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad said that “the law and the constitution have been sidelined,” writing on social media platform X.

Azad announced his own plan to meet the 8-year-old’s family in Kaushambi on June 28 in the same social media post.

The Kaushambi police social media handle on X replied to Azad, claiming that the initial SIT had since been dismantled. “The investigation has been transferred to Pratapgarh district and is being conducted by a separate SIT,” added the police.

Speaking to Siasat.com, newly instated Saini Station House Officer Santosh Sharma denied any claimed political pressure as an influence on the investigation.

Timeline of Events: