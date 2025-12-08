Kavitha accuses ex min Malla Reddy of land grabbing in Medchal

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha has alleged that former minister and current MLA Ch Malla Reddy grabbed thousands of acres of land in Medchal while contributing little to the welfare of the poor.

Participating in the ‘Jagruthi Janambata’ programme on Sunday, December 7, Kavitha toured the Medchal constituency and inspected the Jawaharnagar dumping yard.

Later, she interacted with residents of Ambedkar Nagar and met farmers in Lakshmapur under Muthchintalapally Municipality to learn about their issues.

Medchal lacks basic amenities: Kavitha

Speaking to the media during her visit, Kavitha said that although Malla Reddy often boasts of development in Medchal, the constituency continues to lack basic amenities such as drinking water, proper roads, schools, and hospitals.

She observed that government degree and junior colleges were insufficient in number, pushing local youth away from higher education and making them vulnerable to addictions like substance abuse.

Kavitha targets Congress

“The problems have worsened under Congress rule,” Kavitha said. “Even though the poor paid money towards the regularisation of land under GO Nos. 58 and 59, registrations have not been completed. Meanwhile, how did land belonging to the former mayor and Malla Reddy’s family get registered so easily? I am ready to take this issue to the Supreme Court.”

Later, she held a direct interaction with farmers in Lakshmapur to hear their grievances.

