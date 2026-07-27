Kavitha appoints Madhavi as Telangana Jagruthi state president

She played an instrumental part in bringing women together during the Telangana Statehood struggle.

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Maripelli Madhavi, Telangana Jagruthi president, speaking at an event.
Maripelli Madhavi

Hyderabad: Maripelli Madhavi, on Monday, July 27, was appointed as the state president of Telangana Jagruthi. She will head the Telangana Jagruthi Women’s Federation.

She played an instrumental part in bringing women together during the Telangana Statehood struggle. She also helped place the Bathukamma festival in the global cultural space.

Apart from Madhavi, Edurugattu Sampath Goud was appointed as the state convenor of youth; Appala Narendra Yadav will head the legal cell; J Ramu Yadav will head the student cell, while Prakala Manoj Goud will lead the Hyderabad wing.

Subhan Bakery
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