KCR convenes key BRS meet on Friday

Hyderabad: A key meeting of Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will be held on Friday.

A joint meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party and the State Executive will be held at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters here.

The meeting will be presided over by BRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In view of this being an election year, the meeting will discuss widely about the implementation of government programmes, party activities, etc.

BRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party State Executive Committee, district party Presidents, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, state level Corporation Chairpersons, DCMS and DCCB Chairpersons will participate in the extended meeting.

Chandrasekhar Rao has said that all the invitees must attend this meeting.

The meeting also assumes significance of the notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to BRS MLC K. Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam.

Kavitha, daughter of KCR, has been directed to appear for questioning in the case on Thursday in Delhi.

Kavitha, a Member of Legislative Council, has already left for Delhi but it was not clear if she will be appearing before the ED on Thursday.

The MLC said in a statement on Wednesday morning that as a law-abiding citizen, she will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies.

She, however, said in view of the planned dharna in New Delhi over women’s reservation Bill on Friday and prefixed appointments, she will seek legal opinions on the date of attending it.

Reacting strongly to the ED notice, BRS leaders have termed this as a political conspiracy by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Kavitha’s father or her brother and state minister K.T. Rama Rao are yet to react to the development.