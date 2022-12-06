KCR’s secret meetings with Karnataka MLAs unmask BRS goals?

Hyderabad: Ever since Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made the announcement to participate in political activities at the national level and the decision to transform the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the buzz was that the party is not showing any haste in presenting strategy.

The renaming of TRS into BRS could help increase KCR’s stature nationally or could turn into a misadventure. KCR is being told that if BRS expands national activities, leaders from Karnataka’s JDS, Congress and BJP will join. Some MLAs can even contest on BRS tickets. Although it is being claimed by the Congress in Karnataka that the BJP will lose in the upcoming elections because the Congress wave is on the rise across the state, however, if any Congress MLA fails to get a ticket in the upcoming elections could ask BRS for the one.

The JDS MLAs who are not sure of winning the elections on their own may try to get the support of the rival BRS. BJP MLAs who were successful because of the party wave are reportedly looking for their future in BRS rather than Congress or JDS.

According to sources, more than 7 MLAs have held closed-door meetings with KCR at Pragati Bhavan in the past one month and Karnataka MLAs have discussed their political future in BRS.