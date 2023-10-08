Kerala pilgrim group struck in Israel after Hamas attack but safe

The pilgrims, however, said that they were safe and had communicated to their families back home.

Published: 8th October 2023 7:48 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A pilgrim group from Kerala was struck in Israel after conflict broke following the attack of Hamas and the counter attack by Israel.

The 45-member pilgrim group from Kerala had set out on October 3 and after visiting Jordan and Palestine, reached Israel and were visiting holy places in that country.

The tour operator told media persons that the whole team was safe and are in hotel rooms and is in touch with the Indian Embassy.

