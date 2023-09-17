Khairtabad Ganesh: Hyderabad cops issue traffic advisory for Sept 18-28

Hyderabad: In view of the installation and immersion of the Khairtabad Bada Ganesh between September 18 to September 28, the city police issued the following traffic diversions for commuters.

These guidelines will be in effect from 1100 am to late in the night, depending on the visitors coming to have a darshan of Khairatabad Bada Ganesh idol, the police said.

Traffic guidelines

The general traffic intending to go towards Mint Compound from Rajeev Gandhi Statue will not be allowed and diverted at Rajeev Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari Junction.

2. The general traffic from Rajdoot lane towards Bada Ganesh will not be allowed and diverted at Rajdoot lane towards Iqbal Minar.

3. The general traffic from Mint Compound towards IMAX Theatre will not be allowed and diverted at Mint Compound towards Telugu Thalli junction.

4. The general traffic coming from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will not be allowed and diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairatabad flyover.

5. The general traffic coming from the Khairatabad Post Office lane towards the Khairatabad Railway gate will not be allowed and diverted at the Post Office towards Old PS Saifabad junction.

6. Expected traffic congestion:

Due to a large number of devotees visiting Bada Ganesh, traffic congestion is expected in the following junctions viz., Khairtabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound, and Necklace Rotary. Hence, commuters are requested to avoid these routes.

7. Parking places:

a) Visitors coming for Bada Ganesh darshan through Necklace Rotary and NTR Garden should park their vehicles at the Parking place beside IMAX Theatre, NTR Ghat, and NTR Garden parking places, or opposite IMAX on school premises.

b) Visitors coming in their own vehicles for Bada Ganesh darshan must come through Necklace Rotary and avoid Khairtabad Junction Road and Rajdoot Lane Road.