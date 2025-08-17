Khammam man attempts to hack father to death for not buying bike

The 22--year-old accused had discontinued his education and was unemployed.

Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 17th August 2025 6:41 pm IST
Son hacks father for not buying him a bike in Mangalagudem village in Khammam district.

Hyderabad: In a ghastly incident, a 22-year-old man tried to hack his own father to death because his parents failed to buy him a bike. The incident occurred in Mangalagudem village of Khammam district in the wee hours of August 14.

Daily wage labourer Bandaru Nagaiah’s son, Satish, had discontinued his education and was unemployed.

Recently, Satish demanded a mobile phone, which was gifted to him after Nagaiah borrowed money from others.

Two months ago, Satish demanded a bike, but this time, his father put his foot down and advised him to look for jobs instead.

Not taking no for an answer, Satish threatened to kill his parents if they failed to fulfil his wish.

In the wee hours of August 14, when Nagaiah was asleep, Satish indiscriminately attacked him with an axe. His mother also sustained injuries when she tried to save her husband. She ran out screaming, alerting the neighbours, but Satish managed to escape.

Nagaiah is currently receiving treatment at the Khammam government hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

Khamma rural police station house officer (SHO) Raju informed Siasat.com that Satish has been arrested and will be sent for remand on Monday. He has been booked for attempted murder.

