After 12 years, man gets death penalty for rape and murder of minor in Telangana

The accused, who has a hearing and speech impairment, was provided with an interpreter during the proceedings.

Published: 14th August 2025 5:25 pm IST
Representational image (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A court in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Thursday awarded the death sentence to a 24-year-old man for raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in April 2013.

The Special POCSO court found the accused, a butcher, guilty under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code, and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh, Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar said.

The accused, who has a hearing and speech impairment, was provided with an interpreter during the proceedings. The trial lasted 12 years.

According to the prosecution, the victim, a resident of the same colony as the accused, was “sexually assaulted and strangled to death.” Her body was later dumped in a drainage canal.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s family, police initially registered a missing person case. The body was subsequently recovered, leading to the arrest of the accused, who was later remanded to judicial custody.

