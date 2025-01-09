Hyderabad: Man gets life sentence for staging wife’s murder as suicide

Hyderabad: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the LB Nagar Court for killing his wife and staging it as a suicide.

The accused has been identified as Narasimha. The case dates back to 2021 when a complaint was filed by the deceased’s mother, Chennamma at the Pahadishareef police station.

She reported that her daughter, Laxmamma was found dead by their landlord and upon arrival, Chennamma noticed bruises on Laxmamma’s neck. She also pointed out that her son-in-law, Narasimha, was missing.

Upon receiving the complaint, police launched a search and located the accused within three days in Manikyammaguda village. Further investigation revealed that Laxmamma and Narasimha had frequent conflicts due to his suspicions about her fidelity. The couple had two sons who were staying at the SC Boys Hostel in Maheshwaram, while the couple lived alone in Manikyammaguda, where tensions escalated.

The accused plotted to kill his wife. The FSL report later confirmed that the victim’s cause of death was ligature strangulation.

According to reports, the accused had used electric wires to strangle her while she slept and then hanged her from the ceiling fan using her saree to make it appear as a suicide. Despite denying his involvement during the investigation, the FSL report contradicted his claims.

A case was filed and the accused was produced before the court which found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a Rs 5,000 fine.