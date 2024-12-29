Crime in Telangana up by 9.87 pc in 2024, convictions drop

Hyderabad: In 2024, Telangana state recorded a 9.87 per cent increase in crime with 2,34,158 cases registered compared to 2,13,121 in 2023, according to the annual report by the Telangana state police released on Sunday, December 29.

Despite a rise in crime, Telangana’s conviction rate slightly declined in 2024 to 35.63 per cent, compared to 36.85 per cent in 2023. The state recorded 28,477 convictions in 2024, down from 39,371 in the previous year.

139 conviction awarded

So far, 139 convictions have been awarded which include three death punishments, 116 life imprisonments, nine convictions of 10 years imprisonment, one conviction of 7 years imprisonment, six convictions of 5 years imprisonment, and four convictions of 3 years imprisonment.

Highest life conviction for crime against women, children, SC/ST

Among these, life convictions were mostly recorded in crimes against women, children and the SC/ST community.

According to an annual crime report released by Telangana police, 70 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in 51 cases related to crimes against women.

POCSO Act convictions

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act), 82 individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment in 77 cases of crimes against children. Twenty accused received life imprisonment in 17 cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Also Read Hyderabad sees 41 pc surge in crime compared to 2023

As many as 35 rowdy sheeters received life sentences in 18 cases while additional convictions were awarded for repeat offenders in 11 cases.

Crime trends in Telangana

Telangana has witnessed significant changes in crime patterns in 2024 with an increase in property and cyber-crime, according to a five-year analysis in the Telangana police’s annual report.

Crimes showed significant growth with murder for gain increasing to 83 cases, marking a 0.08 per cent rise over the past five years. Dacoity cases rose by 0.05 per cent reaching 58 while robbery saw a 0.067 per cent increase. Burglary climbed by 2.96 per cent with 5,724 cases reported in 2024.

Thefts recorded the steepest rise surging by 16.32 per cent to 19,480 cases.

Further, Telangana police’s annual crime report notes that murders were up by 0.21 per cent in the last five years. Kidnapping and abduction cases rose by 0.52 per cent. whereas, rape cases saw a 2.12 per cent increase, with 2,945 incidents reported in 2024.

In contrast, rioting decreased by 0.39 per cent with 324 cases recorded in 2024 while counterfeiting declined slightly by 0.01 per cent with only 13 cases reported.

Other IPC offences saw a sharp rise, totalling 81,194 cases in 2024 reflecting a 34.46 per cent increase over the last five years.