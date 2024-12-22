Hyderabad sees 41 pc surge in crime compared to 2023

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a 41.04 per cent increase in crime in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to the Hyderabad police annual report that was released at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) on Sunday, December 22. A total of 35,944 cases were registered across various categories, up from 25,488 in 2023. This includes cases under BNS and Special and Local Laws (SLL).

Bodily crimes including murder, attempted murder, rioting, and kidnapping, saw a significant rise of 65.7 per cent with 8,447 cases reported in 2024 compared to 5,098 in 2023. Grave bodily crimes increased to 700 cases from 563, while non-grave bodily crimes surged to 7,747, up from 4,535.

Property-related crimes in Hyderabad saw a notable increase of 50.1 per cent with 5,328 cases registered in 2024 compared to 3,551 in 2023. However, the percentage of recovered property compared to the total loss has dropped.

The grave property crimes including serious offences such as murder for gain, robbery, dacoity, and house-breaking rose from 213 to 315 while non-grave property crimes like theft, chain snatching, automobile theft, and house theft jumped from 3,338 to 5,013.

The number of cases under the Prevention of Atrocities Act for crimes against Scheduled Castes and Tribes in Hyderabad has slightly increased from 172 cases in 2023 to 175 in 2024.

Graphical representation of crime case comparison between 2023 and 2024

Crime against women observe 2.39 percent increase

Crimes against women in Hyderabad increased by 2.39 per cent rising from 2,424 cases in 2023 to 2,482 in 2024. Meanwhile, crimes against children saw a troubling 21.02 per cent spike from 371 cases in 2023 to 449 in 2024.

The She Teams reported a total of 1,201 cases during the year. Of these, 2,280 individuals were caught red-handed, and 425 petty cases were resolved. Legal action was taken in 182 cases leading to FIRs being filed while 1,957 individuals were warned and counselled.

Additionally, 2,519 adult offenders and 106 minors were identified.

Despite increase in crime, How safe is Hyderabad?

According to the latest safety index, while Hyderabad saw an increase in certain crimes in 2024 compared to the previous year, it ranks as the second safest city in India following Chennai. Other cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Delhi occupy the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions respectively.

Globally, Hyderabad is considered safer than cities like Los Angeles, London, New York, and Paris. However, cities like Monaco and Sydney are rated safer.