Shelter, medical help for homeless to reduce crime: Hyderabad commissioner

Hyderabad: In response to increasing incidents involving homeless individuals in Hyderabad, particularly those with mental health issues, Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand discussed an action plan to address the growing number of vagabonds and their potential impact on public safety during a meeting on Tuesday, October 29 at the Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills.

During the meeting, several points were discussed to solve the issue starting with identifying street dwellers, homeless persons, rag pickers, drunkards along with individuals suffering from mental health issues. Once identified, they should be provided immediate shelter while also streamlining medical and mental health services for the homeless population, recognizing that comprehensive health care is vital for their rehabilitation.

The commissioner of police mentioned the need for better policing to avoid such incidents, a geo-tagging system for local police stations was proposed to help identify places of worship and other significant locations within their jurisdictions.

He also highlighted the importance of community engagement with local police sector SIs encouraged to build strong relationships with community members to foster trust and cooperation. Additionally, plans to enhance security measures around prayer halls, including the installation of CCTV cameras, compound walls, and secure entry points, were discussed as it is essential for protecting both worshippers and the homeless.

The general public has been urged to report any suspicious mentally unstable person to the local area police, who will be checked at the local area hospital and taken to a shelter home.