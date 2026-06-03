Khan Sir’s coaching centre attacked, vandalised; guard injured

Patna: A coaching institute of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir,’ was allegedly vandalised and pelted with stones in Patna, police said on Wednesday, June 3.

He also claimed that a firing took place at the institution, but police could not confirm it.

The incident took place at Khan Global Coaching Institute in the Kadamkuan police station area on Tuesday night, June 2, they said.

“We received information around 10.10 pm on Tuesday about stone-pelting and damage to property at Khan Global Coaching Institute under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan Police Station. A police team was immediately sent to the spot and an investigation has been launched,” a statement issued by the City Superintendent office said.

Preliminary investigation and examination of CCTV footage indicated that around 15 to 20 people associated with another coaching institute in Patna were allegedly involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism act, it added.

According to reports, some men barged into the coaching centre and assaulted the guard.

Khan, addressing reporters after the incident, said, “Some anti-social elements from a nearby coaching created widespread damage, beat our guard badly and even fired gunshots. Their primary angst is how can someone teach students at such a low cost and still deliver thousands of results each year.”

He was referring to the results of the Bihar Police Recruitment exams, released recently.

Police said a physical assault took place but could not confirm the incident of firing based on available CCTV footage.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend those involved, and further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, police said.

Atmosphere remains tense

The atmosphere around the coaching institute remained tense as the attack triggered widespread concern among students and educators.

Citing the prevailing circumstances, Khan sir announced that no classes would be conducted for the day. As students gathered outside the institute, slogans in support of their teacher echoed across the campus and surrounding area.

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: Students protest over firing incident outside Khan Sir Coaching Centre.



Shots were fired outside coaching institute of Khan Sir on Tuesday evening. A guard was reportedly injured in the incident.#KhanSir #PatnaNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/i9FHvv71sC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

Students hold dharna, demanding security for Khan Sir

Following the cancellation of classes, many students staged a sit-in protest on the road, demanding adequate security arrangements for Khan Sir. Protesters stated that they would continue their demonstration until the administration assured them of the educator’s safety.

Addressing the students, Khan sir urged them to clear the roads and maintain peace. He stressed that the institution’s purpose is education and learning, not confrontation or unrest.

Khan sir disclosed that one of the institute’s security guards suffered serious injuries during the attack and sustained a deep wound to the head. The guard has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

According to Khan sir, the attack took place when the shifts of several guards had already ended. The renowned educator emphasised that his immediate concern was ensuring proper medical care for the injured guard, who was allegedly assaulted with considerable violence.

Khan Sir claims gun firing may have occurred

A significant development in the case concerns allegations of gunfire. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Khan Sir had expressed fears that multiple rounds of firing may have occurred. However, he later clarified that amid the confusion and tension, he was unable to accurately assess the situation.

Importantly, the first information report (FIR) reportedly contains no allegation of gunfire. Patna Police has stated that no evidence of firing has been found and has denied that any shooting took place.

While refraining from naming any individual or organisation, Khan sir suggested that some people may feel threatened by his efforts to provide affordable education to economically disadvantaged students. At the same time, he praised the response of the administration and the Bihar Police, noting that officials had remained present at the site since the incident to monitor the situation and maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies)