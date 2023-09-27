Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Here are Hina Khan’s TOTAL earnings

Fans are waiting for the upcoming episodes of KKK 13, eager to witness Hina Khan's electrifying presence on the show.

Hina Khan is set to enter KKK 13 as a challenger (Instagram)

Mumbai: ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with its twists. This season, the makers have taken things up a notch by introducing ‘challengers,’ former contestants of the show, to spice up the competition.

Following Faisal Shaikh and Divyanka Tripathi, actress Hina Khan is all set to enter KKK 13 as the third challenger. Having previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, Hina is gearing up to present a challenge that will undoubtedly leave everyone breathless.

Hina Khan’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Remuneration

Apart from the thrill of her upcoming challenge, fans are buzzing with curiosity about Hina Khan’s earnings for her brief 2-episode stint in KKK 13. During her stint as a contestant in KKK 8, Hina made waves by earning a staggering amount of 4.5 lakh per episode and a whopping 9 lakh per week.

Considering her return as a challenger in KKK 13, it’s anticipated that Hina Khan’s earnings for this stint may have surged, likely ranging between Rs 10-15 lakh.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

