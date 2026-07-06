‘Kia Ora Modi’ draws strong response in Auckland

Auckland: The “Kia Ora Modi” community event, organised by the NZ Bhartiya Diaspora Group, has officially reached full capacity following an overwhelming public response ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New Zealand.

Organisers confirmed that all available passes for the event at Spark Arena have now been allocated, reflecting strong interest from members of the Indian community and supporters from across New Zealand.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2026, will run from 4 pm to 8:30 pm, with gates opening at 3:30 pm.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has confirmed he will attend the Kia Ora Modi community reception at Spark Arena during Prime Minister Modi’s official visit. Although the gathering is not part of the formal state programme, Luxon said he wanted to celebrate New Zealand’s strong people-to-people ties with the Indian community.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive on Friday, July 10, for a visit of approximately 24 hours. His programme includes bilateral talks with Luxon, business engagements, and the community reception. Luxon described the visit as historic, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in more than 40 years.

Attendees have been advised that digital passes will be issued through Ticketmaster, and all guests must carry valid identification. A passport, either the original document or a digital copy, will be required for entry.

Organisers have also reminded attendees of the venue’s security conditions. Children under five years of age will not be permitted entry, only small bags measuring less than 30 cm will be allowed, and prohibited items include flag poles and any objects exceeding 30 cm in length.

The overwhelming response underscores the significance of Prime Minister Modi’s visit and highlights the continued engagement and growing influence of New Zealand’s Indian diaspora.

Media accreditation & government communication

In a related development, media organisations have been encouraged to obtain accreditation to cover the India–New Zealand community event at Spark Arena.

Media Advisor at the Department of Internal Affairs advised that official photographs from the New Zealand Government programme will be distributed to accredited media outlets.

She also extended best wishes to Mujeeb Syed QSM and the team at The Siasat Daily for their coverage of the visit and confirmed that the publication has been added to the Government’s distribution list to receive official event photographs.