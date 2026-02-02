King of pop lives again: Michael trailer sends fans into a frenzy

Hyderabad: The much awaited trailer of Michael was unveiled today, and within moments, it sent waves of excitement across the world. The film traces the extraordinary journey of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, offering what promises to be an intimate and emotional look at the man behind the global fame.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the trailer opens with powerful glimpses of Jackson’s childhood, his early days with music, and his meteoric rise to superstardom. From electrifying stage recreations to quieter emotional moments, the preview balances spectacle with sensitivity. The cinematography captures the grandeur of his performances while also hinting at the personal struggles that shaped his life.

However, the biggest talking point is undoubtedly Jaafar Jackson, who plays the iconic singer. Fans were quick to point out how effortlessly he embodies his uncle’s expressions, dance moves and signature style. Many viewers said his resemblance is striking, not just in appearance but in energy and presence.

Within minutes of the trailer drop, X was flooded with reactions. “ABSOLUTE GOOSEBUMPS,” wrote director Sanjay. Gupta. Another shared, “He doesn’t imitate Michael, he becomes him.” Several users described the trailer as nostalgic, emotional and powerful, with clips being widely shared and discussed.

The film promises to explore both the brilliance and the burdens of fame, giving audiences a deeper understanding of a music icon whose legacy continues to inspire generations. If the trailer is any indication, Michael is set to be a heartfelt tribute that reconnects fans with timeless memories while introducing a new generation to a legend.