KJo’s The Traitors: Jasmin to Karan Kundrra, list of contestants

Mumbai: A new reality show titled The Traitors is set to make its debut on Amazon Prime, with celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar stepping in as the host. While the show’s creators are yet to make an official announcement or confirm the premiere date, the buzz surrounding The Traitors is already growing just like Boss 18 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

About The Show

Set against the scenic backdrop of Jaisalmer, the show promises a gripping format where contestants will be divided into two groups: the ‘faithful’ and the ‘traitors’. The traitors will covertly collaborate to eliminate the faithful, who must then identify and expose them to stay in the game.

The Traitors Contestants List

The potential contestant lineup has already sparked excitement, with notable names from the entertainment industry doing rounds on internet. Let’s have a look at the names that are coming in.

1. Sudhanshu Pandey

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who recently left the hit show, is among the popular participants.

2. Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra (Instagram)

Raj Kundra, entrepreneur and husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, is also said to have been approached. Insiders suggest that he is considering the offer and if everything goes well he will be soon seen in The Traitors.

3. Anshula Kapoor

In a surprising move, Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, who has always been away from glamorous world, is making her reality show debut with The Traitors.

4. Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundra, who is currently seen in the show Laughter Chefs, will also be part of the lineup.

5. Jasmin Bhasin

Fans of TV actress Jasmin Bhasin will be thrilled to see her in The Traitors. Bhasin, who has previously made waves in Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 14, is set to bring her charisma to the new reality series.

With its intriguing concept and star-studded potential cast, The Traitors is shaping up to be a must-watch reality show, promising to bring a fresh twist to the genre. Fans eagerly await further details as the excitement continues to build.

