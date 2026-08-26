Konda Surekha’s husband meets Dy CM Bhatti amid disciplinary row

Hyderabad: Congress leader Konda Murali, husband of Telangana’s Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha, on Wednesday, August 26, met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The meeting took on new significance amid the ongoing row over remarks made by Konda Sushmitha, daughter of Murali and Surekha. It came a day after the Pradesh Congress Committee’s Disciplinary Committee submitted its report, reportedly recommending strong action against Surekha.

Amid speculation that Surekha may be dropped from the Cabinet, Murali called on the Deputy Chief Minister. Interestingly, MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, seen as a critic of the Chief Minister, was also present.

Murali told the media after the meeting that they did not discuss any political issue, saying he met Bhatti Vikramarka only to clear a bill. He said he would not comment until the Disciplinary Committee announced its decision.

Also Read TPCC disciplinary committee seeks action against Konda Surekha

He maintained that his daughter was free to express her views, adding that her remarks had nothing to do with him or Surekha. He denied speculation that they were planning to quit Congress. He said they had full faith in Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

“My daughter made remarks as per plan‑A. I don’t know what is her plan‑B,” Murali quipped.

Sushmitha criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after he backed sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy from the Prakala constituency for the next election. At a recent programme in Prakala, Warangal district, she declared she would contest the next elections from the constituency even if the Chief Minister decided to field Prakash Reddy. She also levelled allegations of corruption against the Chief Minister’s family.

The TPCC Disciplinary Committee subsequently sought an explanation from Minister Surekha, who said she should not be held responsible for her daughter’s remarks.