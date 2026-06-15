Koppal farmer claims shivalinga found in field is meant for CM

Koppal: A Shivalinga discovered in a private farmland in Koppal has sparked widespread curiosity, with the landowner claiming that its discovery was foretold in a dream and that it is destined to be handed over to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The sacred idol was reportedly unearthed in the agricultural land of businessman Vipin Kumar near Basapura in Koppal district. According to him, he experienced a vivid dream in which he was instructed to present a Shivalinga found on his property to the Chief Minister, who is widely known for his devotion to Lord Shiva.

The following day, a farm worker named Jadiyappa allegedly discovered the stone idol while carrying out routine work in the field. Since its discovery, the Shivalinga has been preserved with care, attracting visitors and devotees from nearby areas.

Residents have also reported frequent sightings of a cobra near the site, adding a layer of mystique to the incident. Many villagers believe the presence of the snake is a divine sign associated with Lord Shiva, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the discovery.

Beyond its religious aspect, the incident has also become linked to an ongoing environmental campaign in the district. Local residents have been opposing the expansion of the Baldota industrial project, arguing that it could negatively impact the environment and agricultural livelihoods.

Vipin Kumar says he wants to present the Shivalinga to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while simultaneously drawing attention to the concerns of farmers and local communities. He hopes the gesture will encourage the government to reconsider decisions that could affect the region’s ecological balance.

The anti-expansion movement has been continuing for several months, with residents maintaining that protecting the environment and ensuring clean air should remain a priority for policymakers.

As word of the discovery spreads, the Shivalinga has become both a spiritual symbol and a focal point for local concerns. The unusual combination of faith, public sentiment and environmental activism has made the incident one of the most talked-about developments in Koppal district.