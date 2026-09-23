Korean band BTS in Hyderabad: Dates, venue and ticket prices

The Buenos Aires and São Paulo concerts are part of BTS’s Arirang world tour

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Korean band BTS in Hyderabad, seven members in stylish outfits on stage.
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Hyderabad: BTS fans in the city will get to watch two performances from the group’s Arirang world tour in cinemas this October. Hyderabad listings show a screening of the Buenos Aires concert on October 25, followed by the São Paulo concert on October 31.

These are delayed cinema screenings of BTS’s South American concerts. The group is not performing live in Hyderabad.

Where will the BTS screenings take place in Hyderabad?

A showtimes screenshot lists PVR Inorbit, Cyberabad, for the Buenos Aires screening. However, the current Hyderabad booking listing does not yet show a confirmed cinema or showtime. Fans should check the venue again when bookings open. The cinema for the São Paulo screening has also not been confirmed on the listing.

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What are the ticket prices?

Ticket prices for the Hyderabad screenings have not been announced. BookMyShow currently lets fans register their interest to receive an update when bookings open, but it does not display seat categories or prices.

The Buenos Aires and São Paulo concerts are part of BTS’s Arirang world tour. While the screenings give Hyderabad’s ARMY a chance to watch both performances on the big screen, local showtimes, final venues and ticket prices are still awaited.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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