Newborn injured after unattended delivery at Telangana hospital

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of medical negligence has come to light at a Mother and Child Health Centre in Bhadradri Kothagudem district headquarters, where a pregnant woman who arrived with labour pains was allegedly ignored by doctors on duty.

According to family members, the woman’s labour pains intensified while she was still standing, and with no medical staff attending to her, she ended up giving birth at the very spot where she was standing. The newborn fell to the ground from a height, sustaining severe injuries.

Family members alleged that doctors did not arrive even 10 minutes after the baby was born. The incident left other patients present at the centre frightened and shaken.

Following the incident, police took up an inquiry into the matter. When questioned, the doctors reportedly gave a negligent and unsatisfactory response regarding the delay in attending to the woman.