KRIDL executive engineer arrested in Rs 78 crore corruption case

Koppal: The Karnataka Lokayukta has arrested a former executive engineer of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in connection with the alleged Rs 78-crore corruption case involving irregularities in the execution of government-funded development works in Koppal district.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jharanappa M. Chincholikar , a former Executive Engineer of KRIDL. Lokayukta police also arrested Devaraj Reshme , who served as a group leader in the department. Both were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

The arrests mark a significant development in the high-profile corruption case that involves alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the implementation of rural infrastructure projects under various government schemes.

According to officials, the arrests were made by a team led by Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Chukki . Officers from the Bengaluru and Koppal Lokayukta units jointly carried out the operation before taking the accused for medical examination at the district hospital.

The alleged irregularities came under the spotlight after reports exposed large-scale corruption in KRIDL works in Koppal district. Following the revelations, the Karnataka government ordered a Lokayukta investigation into the matter. The probe was later transferred to the Bengaluru Lokayukta unit for a detailed investigation.

Investigators said Chincholikar had already faced disciplinary proceedings over irregularities committed during his tenure in Yelburga Assembly constituency. Two years ago, he was suspended from service after allegations of financial misconduct were found to be substantiated during departmental inquiries. He was subsequently dismissed from government service.

The case dates back to 2020, when former minister Halappa Achar lodged a complaint alleging large-scale misappropriation of government funds under the Suvarna Grama Yojana. The complaint accused officials of claiming completion of several development works between 2016 and 2018 without actually executing them.

Based on the complaint, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department constituted a technical inspection committee comprising senior engineers to verify the allegations. The committee reportedly found substantial discrepancies in the execution of projects and utilisation of public funds.

As part of the investigation, the Lokayukta had earlier conducted searches at Chincholikar’s residence and collected documentary evidence relating to the alleged financial irregularities.

Officials said the latest arrests are part of the continuing investigation into the alleged Rs 78-crore scam. The Lokayukta is examining records of multiple infrastructure projects, financial transactions and the possible involvement of other officials and contractors.

The investigation is continuing, and further arrests have not been ruled out as authorities scrutinise the alleged misuse of public funds in the execution of rural development works.