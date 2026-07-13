Women allege multi-crore fraud by self-help group in Bagalkot

According to the complainants, the accused floated more than 170 women’s groups and collected weekly deposits of Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from thousands of women.

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Women gather outside a government office in Bagalkot, Karnataka, protesting a fraud case.

Bagalkot: A major financial fraud allegedly involving crores of rupees has surfaced in Bilagi town of Bagalkot district, where thousands of women claim they were cheated through a women’s self-help organisation. The alleged scam has triggered outrage, with affected members approaching the Bilagi Police seeking action against the organisation’s staff.

The accused have been identified as Vidya Hallur, president of the Durgadevi Mahila and Rural Development Organisation, and its secretary Rachana Bantanur. According to the complainants, the duo floated more than 170 women’s groups across Bilagi taluk and collected weekly deposits of Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from thousands of women, promising attractive returns after three years.

However, after the investment period ended, the members allegedly did not receive their money. Women claimed that each self-help group was cheated of nearly Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. They also alleged that the accused issued cheques that were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

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The victims claimed that when they demanded repayment, they were threatened. According to them, the accused said that some police personnel, including the Bilagi Police Inspector, were their relatives and that no action could be taken against them.

Protest outside SHG office

Enraged by the alleged fraud, hundreds of women gathered outside the organisation’s office in Bilagi and staged a protest. During the commotion, the protesters confronted the accused and a heated exchange ensued before police intervened.

Police shifted Vidya Hallur and Rachana Bantanur to the police station to prevent any untoward incident. During the preliminary inquiry, the accused reportedly admitted that the collected money had been invested elsewhere, causing delays in repayment. They apologised to the investors and assured them that the funds would be returned soon.

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Police are examining the complaints and are expected to initiate further legal proceedings after verifying the financial transactions and investment records.

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