KTR begins election campaign, urges people to give Congress a ‘warning’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, February 5, began the party’s campaign for the upcoming municipal elections at Sircilla and urged people to give a strong warning to the ruling Congress, saying that otherwise they will not get a chance to question the government for the next three years.

He slammed Chief Minsiter Revanth Reddy for his promise to release Rythu Bandhu funds after the elections, claiming that the CM has already defaulted on three payments. “He is saying he will implement Rythu Bandhu after the municipal elections, but how many crop seasons have passed already? How many times has he implemented Rythu Bandhu? He should answer that.” KTR said.

He alleged that the CM was “only showing hope until the elections are over, just to deceive the people once again.”

He said that after Congress came to power, they sidelined schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak. “Except for speaking recklessly and lying on every issue, in these two years, the Congress government has not done even a single good thing,” KTR said.

The Sircilla MLA said that the municipal elections were a contest between “the party that gave numerous welfare and development programs to the people for the past 10 years and the Congress party that has abolished the welfare schemes in just two years.”

He urged people to make these municipal elections the “starting point” of making KCR as the chief minister of Telangana again, saying that appropriate development and welfare schemes will only resume under BRS’ rule.

Also Read CM Revanth highlights welfare push, appeals for Congress votes

Harish Rao releases ‘Congress scam calendar’

Meanwhile, former minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao released a ‘scam calendar’ pointing out the alleged scams carried out by the Congress.

He pointed out that the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy, Singareni tenders and KLSR Infratech irregularities, which the BRS has consistently targeted the Congress over and said that instead of delivering a ‘job calendar’, the ruling party focused on a ‘scam calendar’.

Revanth Reddy promised a job calendar, but delivered a scam calendar.#CongressScamCalendar#RevanthReddyScams pic.twitter.com/Go1wdAWY8N — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) February 5, 2026



