Kuldeep Sharma offers land to journalist Arfaz Ahmad after house bulldozed

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 29th November 2025 3:45 pm IST|   Updated: 29th November 2025 4:10 pm IST
Hindu neighbour offer 3 marla land to Muslim journalist whose house was bulldozed
The neighbour and journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing speaking to the media. (Source: X)

Jammu: After the Jammu Development Authority demolished a journalist’s house, citing ‘illegal structure’ on government land, a Hindu neighbour, Kuldeep Sharma, stepped forward and offered him 5 marlas of land in an act of solidarity and support.

Jammu-based journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing had previously alleged that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), posted as sub-divisional police officer of Jammu (East), was involved in a major cross-border drug trafficking racket.

However, the JDA soon received a demolition order on Wednesday, November 26. Massive bulldozers were seen at Daing’s family house early the following day as he was being barred from going further.

According to him, his wife and children were seated having tea early in the morning when the bulldozers arrived without an official notice.

Speaking to the media, Daing stated that he was targeted for telling the truth. He further claimed that several houses, including his, were built on government land, but only his was demolished.

Reportedly, most of those houses on the street are owned by influential people.

“This house was my father’s and was built around forty years ago. I am being targeted. My house is being destroyed due to an influential criminal’s complaint.”

As a silver lining, in a heartwarming moment, Kuldeep Sharma, equally upset over the issue, offered Daing 5 marlas of land to help him rebuild his house.

Me apne bhai ko na inki peet na lagne dunga. Mein bheek maange ke bhi inka ghar banwaunga. Yeh 3 marla ka plot toda hai me 5 doonga. Agar 5 toda toh 10 dunga. Laanat ho sarkar pe laanat ho. Aaj is desh me Hindu Muslim karre, yeh acha nai hai.” (I will not let my brother’s back be burdened by this. Even if I have to beg, I will help rebuild his home. They demolished his 3-marla plot; I will give him 5. And if they demolish 5, I will give 10. Shame on the government, shame on them. Creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims in this country today is not right.)

