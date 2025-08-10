Kuwait offers visa-on-arrival for expats in GCC countries

Kuwait City: Kuwait has introduced new entry regulations enabling foreign nationals residing in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to obtain a tourist visa upon arrival.

The measure, outlined in Ministerial Resolution No. 1386 of 2025 and signed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, was published in the Kuwait Alyoum official gazette on Sunday, August 10, and takes immediate effect.

Also Read Saudi Arabia’s Nusuk app now works without mobile data

Eligible applicants must hold a valid passport and a residence permit in a GCC member state — United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, or Oman — with at least six months’ validity. Tourist visas will be granted at all ports of entry across Kuwait.

The reform supersedes Ministerial Resolution No. 1228 of 2008 and aligns with Decree Law No. 114 of 2024 concerning the residency of foreigners.

The Ministry of Interior said the move aims to boost tourism, facilitate travel for expatriates in the Gulf, and strengthen regional ties.