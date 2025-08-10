Saudi Arabia’s Nusuk app now works without mobile data

Makkah: In a groundbreaking digital initiative, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has introduced a new feature enabling pilgrims to use the Nusuk app without consuming mobile data.

Developed in collaboration with leading Saudi telecom providers stc, Mobily, and Zain, this innovation aims to streamline the digital experience for Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

The Nusuk app offers crucial services such as permit issuance, Haramain High-Speed Train ticket booking, interactive navigation maps, AI assistance, and report submissions. With the new data-free feature, users with local SIM cards—including citizens, residents, and visitors—can access all services without an active internet connection or data plan.

استخدم جميع خدمات تطبيق نسك بحرية ودون استهلاك من باقة الإنترنت، على جميع الشبكات في المملكة:

موبايلي، زين، STC@stc_ksa @ZainKSA @Mobily

مجانًا وبالكامل. pic.twitter.com/9b66THGMy2 — Nusuk – نسُك (@MyNusuk) August 6, 2025

Ministry spokesperson Dr Ghassan Al-Nuwaimi highlighted that this initiative eliminates digital access barriers, making Haj and Umrah services more accessible and convenient for all pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Eng Ahmed Al-Maiman, CEO of the Nusuk platform, noted that partnering with telecom providers marks a significant advance in enhancing the pilgrim experience. The feature supports smoother journeys for Haj, Umrah, or visits to Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, improves crowd management, offers instant access to vital information and services, reduces the risk of pilgrims getting lost, and accelerates permit verification at entry points.

This development aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to digital transformation and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to build an integrated technical infrastructure that provides seamless, cost-free access to pilgrimage services.