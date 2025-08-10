Over 60M worshippers visit Two Holy Mosques in Muharram 1447

Makkah: A total of 60,245,635 worshippers visited the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia during the Islamic month of Muharram 1447 AH.

According to the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, visitors were served through a comprehensive network of facilities and services provided by the authority and partner entities.

In Makkah, the Grand Mosque received 27,531,599 worshippers, including 47,823 who prayed in the Hateem area of Hijr Ismail. The number of Umrah pilgrims reached 7,857,270.

At the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, 21,576,200 worshippers were recorded, with 1,122,368 praying in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah. Additionally, 2,110,375 visitors offered greetings to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his two companions (may Allah be pleased with them).

أكثر من 60 مليون زائر للحرمين الشريفين خلال شهر محرم 1447هـ#المسجد_الحرام#المسجد_النبوي pic.twitter.com/4gGPYhiB7k — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) August 8, 2025

The authority reiterated its commitment to ensuring comfort, ease, and tranquillity for all visitors, in line with the directives of Saudi leadership, focusing on removing obstacles and enhancing services for worshippers and pilgrims.

Muharram began on June 26, marking the start of the Islamic year 1447 AH.

More than 1.2 million Umrah pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia since the start of the current season on Dhul-Hijjah 15, corresponding to June 21.